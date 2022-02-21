MnDOT: Stay off the roads as winter storm moves in

The winter storm is expected to bring around a half foot of snow to the metro through Tuesday, with larger totals expected in parts of Greater Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — Heavy snow, cold temperatures and high winds are making for a tricky situation, according to officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Round one, which developed early Monday, largely missed the Twin Cities metro, while areas between Alexandria and Duluth expected to see around 8-12" by the end of the day.

The metro gets its shot at some snow across Tuesday, where around a half foot of snow is expected before it wraps up early Wednesday morning — with significantly higher totals to the north in cabin country.

MnDOT is warning folks to stay off the roads tonight. The snow is coming, it warns, and it's bringing low temperatures.

According to Anne Meyer with MnDOT, salt on the roads take longer to work when it gets below 15 degrees. The colder temperatures also make the jobs of snowplows even harder.

"You got a couple of factors that are really going to be challenging with this storm, and that's why we want to remind drivers to do their part. If you could get your errands ran before it snows, it really helps everyone out because it gives our crews plenty of time to get it done," Meyer said.

Meyer said if you must drive, avoid highways and check ahead for road conditions.

"Give yourself distance between yourself and other drivers and give our snow plows plenty of room to work because every crash out there really delays our ability to clear highways," Meyer said. "It slows everything down."

Not only will the low temperatures make clearing the roads difficult, high winds may add insult to injury.

"Light snow will really get blown around in those stronger winds but it will also blow snow onto the highways so that too will prolong the amount of time it takes to get highways back in the clear," Meyer said.