MNGOP says concentration camp image from Wabasha Co. Republicans Facebook page was a 'hack'

As of 10 p.m. Monday, it seems like the Facebook URL for the group is inactive and that the post has since been removed.

A screenshot from what appears to be the Republican Party of Wabasha County MN Facebook page shows an image of a Nazi officer telling a prisoner to wear a star that was worn in concentration camps. It seems to be a response to the COVID-19 mask mandate in the state of Minnesota.

The image drew responses from different entities including, Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan and Jewish Community Action from St. Paul.

Carnahan tweeted the following statement regarding the image:

This post was brought to @mngop's attention today. Immediately we reached out to the Wabasha board. They believe this was a hack and are removing their FB page immediately. Our party does not support/condone divisive and harmful posts or language of this nature. https://t.co/AbufDMXA45 — Jennifer Carnahan (@jkcarnah) July 28, 2020

Jewish Community Action tweeted the following statement regarding the image:

Given that Minnesota rabbis recently spoke out in favor of a mask mandate, comparing that mandate to the Holocaust feels especially disgusting. We ask the @MNGOP to tell Wabasha Republicans to stop using imagery like this. It betrays a total lack of both empathy and education. pic.twitter.com/xGMT3cUvvo — Jewish Community Action (@JCA_MN) July 27, 2020