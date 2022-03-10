MN's largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness sees record demand

Factors like the end of federal pandemic support programs and lingering inflation challenge People Serving People both in terms of demand and budget.

MINNEAPOLIS — Staff at the state’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness say they’re seeing a surge in demand for their services.

And you could say that surge is due to a perfect storm of factors exacerbating the crisis of homelessness in our greater community.

“Unfortunately, over the last few years, we’ve really moved from one crisis to another,” said Rinal Ray, CEO of Minneapolis' People Serving People.

Recently, Ray said the shelter housed "close to 300 people," adding it is "three times the number we were at this time last year.”

Ray emphasized that of those 300 people, 200 were children. What’s more, she said, families have been staying in the shelter for a longer period of time, amounting to an average of 60 days.

People Serving People is also seeing a spike in demand for its homelessness prevention programs, which Ray says shows further proof that families of color are experiencing these economic hardships at a higher rate than the overall population.

“The disparities were wide two years ago — they are even wider now,” Ray said.

All of these factors, Ray acknowledges, conspire to create a feeling of frustration.

“If I’m being really honest, I feel disheartened that we’re back to this place," she said. "During the pandemic, we saw that it is possible to keep families stably housed through things like rental assistance; through changes in ways that evictions work, through food assistance, through the child tax credit that came down at a federal level. So we know that these policies that are resourced – they work to keep families sheltered and families stable.”

What happened?

And that leads us to the obvious question: Why did demand rise to overflow levels — and keep it at those levels — day in, and day out?

Advocates say it’s a combination of factors: the end of federal pandemic support programs — like those referenced by Ray — and lingering pandemic and inflation, which challenges People Serving People both in terms of demand and budget.

“Families with the lowest means and most limited resources are impacted much more [by inflation],” Ray said, before referencing the direct toll on their expenses. “The price of meat alone has gone up 3,000%, so the cost of just feeding people, a very basic thing, looks very different for us right now than it did nine months ago for sure.”

Ray also noted that they started seeing numbers increase at the start of the year when they were dealing with a surge in COVID cases. In May, and when more federal programs were coming to an end, they officially entered “overflow” status. The demand has persisted throughout the summer, and now, into fall.

The calm in the storm

As for what this means for families needing the services of People Serving People, Ray is confident they continue to be welcomed with the respectful support they deserve. Further, she notes that reception is due to a staff that persists, even amid challenging circumstances.

“There’s just more that is asked of our staff, and that we’re rightfully asking of our staff, so we can make sure that our families have a safe and dignified experience while they’re in shelter and on their way into stability,” Ray noted.

Among those providing that experience? Facilities manager Brittany Harris.

“I’m in charge of housekeeping, maintenance, operations and the chief engineer. So we are the heart and soul of the building,” Brittany shared in a rare break in her workday.

Despite an unrelenting demand — and even turning over rooms in a matter of hours for new families — Harris does indeed bring her heart to the job. She notes that relationships and emotions come with the position.

“We feel what they feel, and we go through it with them,” she said about supporting those who find shelter at People Serving People.

And while Harris recommends her staff rely on each other to process all they experience and for support, she also notes the emotional aspect of their work delivers the greatest rewards.

“To have their backs and for them to know that, ‘Hey, it is an out. This is not the end,’” she said, adding, “It touches you. It really does.”

What could help?

Advocates say the surge in demand should prompt policymakers to consider reinstating some of the federal support programs that effectively addressed homelessness during the pandemic. Ray also hopes state lawmakers consider the current crisis when debating what to do with the state’s $9 billion surplus during next year’s legislative session.

“There are opportunities to support children and families around housing stability that could be in the mix for that,” she said.

As for individuals, People Serving People gladly accepts financial and other donations. You can also volunteer or attend this year’s Staying Sheltered 2022 Gala on Thursday, Oct. 27. KARE 11’s Karla Hult is once again honored to serve as the event emcee.

The community’s support can, advocates say, make all the difference.

“So, there’s a part of me that’s disheartened. There’s a part of me that’s hopeful,” Ray said, while standing amid shelves of donated food. “Community continues to show up and support our families.”

