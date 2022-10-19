MOA trying out new security systems

A spokesperson for the Mall of America says they will be testing a variety of different security measures to help uphold safety at the mall.

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — The Mall of America is stepping up its security efforts and exploring different strategies following two shootings in the last year. It's testing screening systems at the North entrance.

"Everybody has to be safe," Aida Momeny said.

Momeny is one of the tens of thousands of shoppers the mall sees on a weekly basis. She said hesitated to go to the mall following the August 4 shooting that sent the mall into a lockdown.

After that shooting, KARE 11 reporter Morgan Wolfe explored the idea of the mall getting metal detectors to screen shoppers.

"You're talking millions of millions of dollars," former secret service agent Mike Olson said about the costs of a screening system.

Olson has experience running metal detectors and said they require three to four people to operate usually. He thinks if the mall commits to the "big undertaking" of staffing these machines, then they could be a helpful tool to deter weapons from being brought into the mall. He recommends the mall place the screening machines at every entrance and have staff working them around the clock. This would include during shipping and receiving hours for stores to guarantee no weapons are being brought in outside of mall operation hours.

"If cost is no object," former FBI agent Kyle Loven said talking about the screen tools.

Loven told KARE back in August that the mall is probably considering things it never did before, like screening technology. He says these are tools you would never have been talking about having in a shopping mall 10 years ago.

"These are systems security personnel have to consider now with the rise in crime, not just in Minnesota but across the country," Loven said.

The weapons detection equipment is made by a Boston-based Evolv. An artificial intelligence software is programmed to catch specific threatening items. If the machine flags something, a security official screens someone off to the side to make sure they don't allow any weapons inside.

Disney and Six Flags use Evolv technology to screen guests. Schools have also purchased Evolv's tools as well.

The Mall of America sent KARE this official statement:

At Mall of America, the safety and security of our guests, tenants, and team members is our top priority. We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance security using the latest technology. With Mall of America being such a unique property, it is important to thoroughly evaluate this technology onsite to ensure its accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency. We are currently in the process of testing a variety of options that may allow us to further enhance our advanced security systems at Mall of America.

KARE 11 reached out to Bloomington Police to see if they are involved in the testing of the screening technology. A spokesperson for the department said they are not assisting the mall with this test. They said the mall is a private entity and is responsible for covering its own daily security staffing needs. Bloomington Police Department's spokesperson said they will continue to respond to 911 calls reported at the mall.

