Mohamed Noor to serve remainder of sentence in St. Cloud correctional facility

After being resentenced on second-degree manslaughter, Noor was given 57 months in prison, although time served will impact how long he's behind bars.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired on KARE 11 on Oct. 21, 2021.

Former Minneapolis police officer, convicted in the 2017 killing of Justine Ruszczyk, will serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

Noor, who was initially found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by a jury in 2019 and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

In September, the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned Noor's third-degree murder conviction following an appeal by his legal team. The court ruled that Noor's actions were directed "with particularity," and therefore did not meet the "depraved-mind" requirement spelled out by the state's third-degree murder statute.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Hennepin County Judge Kathryn Quaintance resentenced Noor on the second-degree manslaughter charge only. Judge Quaintance dismissed Noor's request for leniency and handed down a 57 month sentence.

Following the sentencing, KARE 11's Lou Raguse explained that considering Noor's time already served and Minnesota's standard that a convicted person serve two-thirds of their sentence, the former officer has approximately eight months left to spend in prison before he could be placed on parole. Credit for time Noor has already served amounts to 908 days.

Mohamed Noor is now scheduled to be released from prison on 06/27/2022. He will then be on supervised release until 01/24/2024.



In Minnesota, inmates serve 2/3 of a term in prison then the last 1/3 on supervised release which works as sort of an automatic parole. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) October 21, 2021