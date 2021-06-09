Minnesota Supreme Court to review third-degree murder charge for former officer Mohamed Noor

The trial of Derek Chauvin brought the case back into the spotlight earlier this year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — On Wednesday the state supreme court will review the case of a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the killing of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017.

Mohamed Noor was on patrol when he responded to a call from Ruszczyk Damond claiming she heard a woman under attack. She approached the squad car with Noor and his partner inside when he fired his gun, hitting and killing her.

Noor maintains he was acting in self-defense. He was ultimately convicted for her death on both second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder, and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Back in February of this year, Noor's legal team officially filed a petition asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to revisit and review his conviction.

The filing by Noor's lawyers argues that the prosecution did not adequately establish Noor's mindset, or "depraved-mind element," necessary for a third-degree murder conviction in Minnesota.

But prosecutors have said that when Noor fired at Rusczyk Damond, he essentially fired at a silhouette, and since he fired across his partner's lap and with a bicyclist nearby that meets the criteria for acting "without regard for human life."

KARE 11 previously spoke with Ted Sampsell-Jones, a Mitchell Hamline law professor not affiliated with the case, about the essential disagreement in the charge.

"There's this longstanding dispute about third-degree murder and whether it applies when you only place one person at risk or when you, or do you have to place a lot of people at risk for it to count as third-degree murder," Sampsell-Jones said.

Noor's case was brought back into the spotlight this year during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was also convicted of third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin's attorney wanted his third-degree murder charge dropped because of the pending supreme court review of the charge in Noor's case.