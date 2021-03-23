x
Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls

No one was hurt, but a rail facility was damaged and molasses was spilled over the surrounding area.
Credit: Cannon Falls Police Department
Police said the explosion damaged the facility and spilled molasses over the area.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Police say a railcar carrying molasses exploded Tuesday morning, causing "significant structural damage" to a rail facility. 

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the Progressive Rail facility, Cannon Falls police said in a press release. While no one was hurt, police said molasses was "ejected" over the surrounding area. 

Molasses is a thick, dark, sticky syrup made during the sugar-making process. It is primarily used for sweetening and flavoring foods. 

According to the release, a full assessment of the affected area is underway. Police and other agencies are still investigating what caused the explosion. 

