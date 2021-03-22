Moorhead police: 6-year-old boy dead after children find handgun

Police said the other children are safe.

MOORHEAD, Minn — Police say a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday when a group of unsupervised children found a handgun in an apartment.

The children found the handgun on Sunday evening, the Moorhead Police Department said in a news release posted to Facebook. Police said the boy was shot, but did not say how they think it happened.

Someone called 911 and police said they found the boy inside the apartment. His immediate family has been notified, and police said the other children are safe.