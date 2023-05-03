Moose Lake MSOP inmate charged with assaulting facility staff member

Charging documents show Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones was charged with three counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — An inmate at Moose Lake's Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility was charged Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a staff member, sending the victim to the hospital.

Charging documents show Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones, 29, was charged with one count each of fourth-degree assault on a secure treatment facility employee; second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault causing great bodily harm; and second-degree attempted murder.

Carlton County prosecutors allege Aron-Jones struck a 53-year-old security counselor in the back of the head with an object, which was later revealed to be a fan motor inside a pillowcase. Court records say Aron-Jones continued to hit the staffer after he fell to the ground, allegedly striking him on his head and body eight more times.

The criminal complaint goes on to say Aron-Jones then "kicked and stomped" the security counselor in the head several more times before another staffer arrived and sprayed Aron-Jones with a "chemical irritant," causing him to retreat back to his room.

Following the incident, prosecutors say Aron-Jones yelled threats through the door to responding staff before he was transported to another area of the facility.

The staff member was airlifted to a local hospital where documents show he was treated for injuries including a laceration to the right eye area and a traumatic brain bleed.

“We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack. I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker," MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston said in a statement Monday night. "Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers."

In a statement on Facebook Wednesday, AFSCME Council 5 Executive Director Julie Bleyhl said the union "strongly condemns" the attack.

"AFSCME Council 5, representing 43,000 union public service workers across the state of Minnesota, strongly condemns the recent attack on our member at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) facility in Moose Lake, MN.

"We stand in solidarity with our union brother who was attacked in this violent incident and stand alongside his coworkers who are directly affected by this incident."

🚨🚨 STATEMENT 🚨🚨 AFSCME Council 5 Executive Director Julie Bleyhl released the following statement after one Security... Posted by AFSCME Council 5 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Court documents from both Carlton and Dakota Counties show Aron-Jones has a history of assault against correctional employees.

His next court hearing is scheduled for May 15.

Watch more local news: