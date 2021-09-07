Police share more details about vehicle involved in Highway 169 fatal shooting

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above is from July 9, 2021.

Plymouth police have released new information and photos of the suspect vehicle involved in a July 6 fatal shooting on Highway 169, as investigators continue their search for the shooter.

According to police, Jay Boughton, 56, and his son were driving on Hwy. 169 near County Road 9 when another driver shot at their vehicle before driving away.

Boughton was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where police say he later died.

His son was also injured but was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect vehicle, which was captured by surveillance footage and MnDOT cameras, is believed to be a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT, according to a news release from the Plymouth Police Department.

On Thursday, police released more photos of the suspect vehicle and a stock photo of a Chevy Suburban LT for reference.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the SUV.

"Anyone who may recall seeing the vehicle of interest in the area of Arden Hills on Snelling Avenue south of 694, or traveling westbound along 694 on the night of the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477," according to the news release.

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota announced that it is offering a $1,000 reward for "information leading to the arrest or conviction" of the person responsible.

Anyone with information can call the tip line at 800-222-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

The community is planning a fundraiser for the Boughton family at Frankie’s Pizza, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 7.