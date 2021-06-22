More human remains found in Minneapolis related to ongoing homicide investigation

Police say the remains found Tuesday in the Seward neighborhood are related to two other discoveries of human remains in northeast Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said more human remains were found Tuesday morning in Minneapolis, and that the discovery is related to a homicide already under investigation.

Just before 6:45 a.m., Minneapolis Police responded to the area of West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue after receiving reports that remains had been found.

According to MPD, officers arrived and found remains related to the homicide of 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson of Minneapolis.

On Thursday, remains believed to be Johnson's were discovered at two locations in northeast Minneapolis. The previous discoveries of the remains were near Third Avenue NE and Main Street NE, as well as Third Ave. NE and University Ave.