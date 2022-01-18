During pandemic, more people are turning to animals for comfort and better mental health

Students at the University of Minnesota have access to animals on campus four days a week through a program called PAWS, Pet Away Worry and Stress.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Class is back in session at the University of Minnesota, and for Tanya Bailey and Tilly, her 8-year-old chicken, it's back to work.

Along with a few furry friends, their job is to cheer up college students four days a week.

"When students walk in, they’re surprised to see a chicken. When we have miniature horses come you'll see people coming out of their offices to see the miniature horses,” Bailey laughs.

"And the rabbits, we have an hour long program we call hoppy hour.”

The program is called PAWS, which stands for Pet Away Worry and Stress.

It’s a program Bailey started nine years ago with Boynton Health on campus as a way to help students unwind.

"Mental health of our students is the number one crisis that we're having and it's not just here. It's happening on all campuses. Suicide sadly is our 2nd leading cause of death at all campuses in the United States,” Bailey says.

"At a root level we're also an animal. And so, it's just a very innate connection for us. It really is that act of petting that helps to reduce that blood pressure, that heart rate,” Bailey explains.

“We need connection. We are hardwired for connection. We are not hardwired to be alone. It's the touching, it's the connection, it's holding, the feeling of another living being next to you that is the huge catharsis and I think is helping repair so much of what is happening right now."

While many programs and activities on campus have seen a big drop in participation during the pandemic, the PAWS program has stayed just as busy with students still craving that connection with animals.

And this strong connection with animals is why a lot of people have decided to adopt new pets during the pandemic.

A recent survey from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals showed nearly one in five households has adopted a new pet since the pandemic started, around 23 million new pets in less than two years.

Bailey says she's not surprised. Tilly and her other pets at home have been a big help during these trying times.

So, if you're finding comfort through your own pet, or are thinking about getting one, you're not alone.

"I've heard from so many students how much they appreciate it, that it's the best thing of their day, the best thing of their week, that they really needed this,” Bailey says.

"This is community, and this is healing for our students."

The PAWS program has more than a hundred volunteers.

Both the owners and pets have to go through training to certify them as therapy animals.

And as much as the students get a kick out of it, owners say the animals also love the extra attention.

