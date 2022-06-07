More than 214,000 jobs open in Minnesota, setting record high

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is running a "Summer of Jobs" campaign that connects workers to opportunities across the state.

MINNESOTA, USA — While nationwide unemployment numbers remain low, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) reports that the state had more than 214,000 vacant jobs in the final quarter of 2021.

According to DEED, the number of job openings at the end of last year was up 68% compared to the fourth quarter in 2020, and up 56% from 2018’s pre-pandemic fourth quarter.

However, Minnesota’s unemployment rates have reached historic lows, according to DEED, and even though the state’s labor force participation rate (68.3% in April 2022) remains below pre-pandemic levels, it’s much higher than the national average of 62.2%.

Here’s a look at which job sectors had the highest number of vacancies:

Health Care and Social Assistance: 52,340 openings, or 24% of job vacancies in fourth quarter 2021

Retail Trade: 39,630 vacancies, or 19% of total openings

Food Preparation and Serving: Around 33,000 vacancies

Sales and Related occupations: 26,800 vacancies

Job vacancies reached a record high of 214,000 openings in Q4 of 2021. With today’s release, DEED is launching the Summer of Jobs campaign to highlight opportunities for employers & job-seekers. To get started, here's a ranking of MN's most in-demand jobs: https://t.co/8hkTaocFVu pic.twitter.com/2lomVK2AyM — MN DEED (@mndeed) June 7, 2022

To help fill these vacancies and highlight a number of job opportunities across the state, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove announced the kickoff to the “Summer of Jobs” campaign. The campaign will offer job-shadowing options in career paths like manufacturing, healthcare, technology and more.

“Our Summer of Jobs campaign will connect job seekers and employers, highlighting the extraordinary opportunity that exists for those who are willing to try new approaches at a dynamic moment in our economy,” Grove said in a statement.

For more information on how to get involved in the program, click here.

To learn more about the 2021 fourth quarter 2021 Job Vacancy Survey, click here.

Watch more local news: