More than 500 crew members battle Greenwood Fire

ISABELLA, Minn. — One of the largest crews deployed since the start of the Greenwood Fire more than two weeks ago is taking advantage of favorable weather, and laying the groundwork for controlled and defensive burns that could slow the flames.

An update posted on the U.S. Fire Service (USFS) incident page says 505 firefighters and equipment crews are working to keep major roads in the area open by removing fallen and hazardous trees, and working on fire breaks for containment.

USFS spokesman Clark McCreedy says crews are scheduled to do a test burn in the northeast section of the fire, to see if a larger burn can be conducted Tuesday to remove natural fuels and create a larger firebreak along Highway 1. It's part of the effort to protect the community of Isabella and other more populated areas nearby should the winds shift to a westerly or northwesterly direction.

McCreedy says the weather today is about perfect for defensive burning operations. Temperatures in the 60s with light to moderate winds are ideal, fuels remain somewhat wet from heavy rain earlier in the week and forecasts say another one quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain is expected Thursday.

"This set us up really well for that kind of activity," McCreedy said.

USFS fire officials say the growth of the Greenwood has slowed dramatically, listing it as covering 26,000 acres (almost 41 square mile) as of Tuesday morning with 37% containment.

A public meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, so fire and local emergency officials can share the latest information with residents and land owners.

The Greenwood Fire was first spotted the afternoon of Aug. 15 about 15 miles southwest of Isabella. Lightning is blamed for starting the wildfire. Lake County emergency officials say 14 homes and 57 outbuildings were lost on August 23 when the Greenwood Fire took off and consumed an area near McDougal Lake.

USFS officials also provided a brief update on the smaller John Ek and Whelp fires burning farther north near the Gunflint Trail. Operations Section Chief Pete Glover says 15 firefighters scouting the 50-acre Whelp fire have been pulled out due to worries about changing weather patterns.