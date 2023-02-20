Morning snow causes crashes and spinouts across Twin Cities Monday

According to MnDOT, multiple highways in and around the Twin Cities are still considered to be "completely" or "partially" covered in snow.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported multiple spinouts and crashes during the snowy Monday morning commute.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, 22 crashes were visible on 511mn.org traffic cameras from Anoka to Woodbury and north of Hampton. Click here to see the latest metro crash updates from MnDOT.

A crash on I-35 southbound at MN 21 near Faribault was closed for a brief period Monday morning, though the left lanes had reopened by 10:15 a.m.

According to MnDOT, multiple highways in and around the Twin Cities are still considered to be "completely covered in snow" as of 10:30 a.m., including I-394 between Minnetonka and Golden Valley, I-94 from Brooklyn Park to St. Paul, and I-35W from Minneapolis to Bloomington.

⚠️ Winter isn’t over, Minnesota!



❄️ Snowplow crews will be out working statewide, but this storm could be a doozy.



Plan ahead this week, stay home if you can, and always check https://t.co/mj0yjlooem before you go for latest road conditions + live cams. https://t.co/N6xHTJ26Dp — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) February 20, 2023

Though snow will taper off by late Monday morning/early afternoon, a potentially massive winter storm is taking aim at much of the state by midweek.

Snow will pick up again Tuesday night and continue through Thursday evening, with the heaviest snow falling Wednesday evening through Thursday.

KARE 11 has declared Wednesday and Thursday Weather Warn Days due to the impact snowfall will have on the morning and evening commutes on both days.

