Mother-daughter duo rescue dog who fell through ice in Chisago County

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — A dog named Blue got a bit more than he bargained for on a day on the water after he and his owners had to be pulled to safety from an icy lake.
Luckily, this story has a happy ending.
The Chisago County Sheriff's Office posted body camera video on Facebook of the moments Blue and his owners, a mother and daughter, were pulled out of the water in a canoe.
"Blue (the dog) had a cold swim but was overall ok," the department said in its post.
Once back on dry land, the woman explained that the family lives on the other side of the lake from where they were rescued. The 4-year-old dog had jumped onto some ice and tried to make his way back to shore, but kept getting stuck.
"And then we put the canoe in over there and then we got stuck in ice," the woman said. As the duo tried to clear a path to blue, the canoe tipped.
"If I die for this dog, I'm gonna kill her!" the woman joked.
They were able to reach Blue and get him in the canoe, at which point some good neighbors and the Chisago County Sheriff's deputies helped pull the trio to land.
"We’re close to ice out on many of our larger lakes. The ice is not safe. Blue fell through and you could too! But if you end up in a pickle, we’re one call away," the department wrote.
"And if you’re in the area of Franconia/Scandia we may tap the help of these two, this mom/daughter made one heck of a rescue team! Happy Friday Chisago!"
