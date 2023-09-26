x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver fatally hit mother, injured children as they crossed Minneapolis street

The 36-year-old woman died from her injuries three days following the crash. Her two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More Videos

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman died from her injuries three days after she and her children were hit by a car as they crossed a street in Minneapolis.

Just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, Minneapolis police officers responded to the intersection of Blaisdell Avenue and West Lake Street on a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrians.

Officers found a 36-year-old mother with life-threatening injuries along with the woman's 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The family was taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare. Three days later MPD was informed that the injured mother had passed away.

Police said the 23-year-old male driver cooperated with officers at the scene of Friday's crash and has not been arrested as of Sept. 25.

The crash remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Man killed in Roseville double murder-suicide was world-renowned sepak takraw athlete

MORE NEWS: Amish buggy and vehicle collide near Rochester, killing 2

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out