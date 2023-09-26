Driver fatally hit mother, injured children as they crossed Minneapolis street

The 36-year-old woman died from her injuries three days following the crash. Her two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman died from her injuries three days after she and her children were hit by a car as they crossed a street in Minneapolis.

Just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, Minneapolis police officers responded to the intersection of Blaisdell Avenue and West Lake Street on a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrians.

Officers found a 36-year-old mother with life-threatening injuries along with the woman's 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son with non-life-threatening injuries.

The family was taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare. Three days later MPD was informed that the injured mother had passed away.

Police said the 23-year-old male driver cooperated with officers at the scene of Friday's crash and has not been arrested as of Sept. 25.

The crash remains under investigation.

