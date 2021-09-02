Mother of 1-year-old at the center of Minneapolis Amber Alert thanks woman who helped find her son

"Somebody called me and told me he was found, and I told them to tell me where the location was and I made it there in a matter of eight minutes," DaMarria said.

MINNEAPOLIS — These four letters are now music to DaMarria Dotson's ears.

"Mama," says DaMarria's 1-year-old son, Da'Merion, just three days after he was found safe inside his mother's stolen car in Brooklyn Center.

"I was huge panicking," DaMarria said.

That panic set in on Saturday, when DaMarria's car, with her 1-year old son Da'Merion inside, was reported stolen near 42nd and Humboldt in North Minneapolis and an Amber Alert was issued.

"I was going to lose it if I didn't find my baby, he's my world," she said.

Almost three hours later, a sense of relief.

"Somebody called me and told me he was found, and I told them to tell me where the location was and I made it there in a matter of eight minutes," she said.

All thanks to a Brooklyn Center woman, Barbara Gusse, who used binoculars she uses for bird watching to spot the stolen car with Da'Merion still inside and unharmed.

"Thank you everybody, and I want to thank the lady who spotted the car and seen that the car was there without anybody in there," she said.

DaMarria says a few items were taken: "Money, important papers, information for my car."

But she's grateful to have the most important thing, her son, back in her arms.