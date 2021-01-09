Mother of man found dead in Mississippi River searching for answers and closure

“I have a lot of questions, it takes time, and I’m determined to get all of those answers, but I need to know what happened to my son here,” said Shira.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Flowers, candles and balloons hang from the railing at a memorial along Mississippi River Boulevard to remember T.J. Davis.

“We did a memorial and it just started growing,” said his mother, Shira. “He was just a loveable guy, you wanted to be around him and that smile just lights you up.”

Shira says she found out early Sunday that her son went missing on the Mississippi River while out with four other friends.

“I had a sheriff from Ramsey County and a police officer from St. Paul, came knocking on my bedroom door window,” said Shira. “When they left, I cried for my mom, I lost her three months ago.”

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says they continued their search effort throughout the night. Around 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies recovered T.J.’s body near the Marshall Street Bridge.

“I have a lot of questions; it takes time, and I’m determined to get all of those answers, but I need to know what happened to my son here,” said Shira.

As one-by-one, T.J.’s friends and family pay their respects.

“When I came back to set it up on Monday, I felt like I felt him, and I just closed my eyes, and breathed the air in and I really felt him saying, 'Sorry, but I’m OK mom,'” said Shira.

She’s waiting for answers and closure, while holding on to her son’s memory.



“I’ll see you one day. I won’t say goodbye, just see you later alligator," said Shira.

Ramsey County deputies are still investigating.

The cause of death has not yet been released.