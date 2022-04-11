Motions hearing scheduled Monday ahead of state trial for ex-Minneapolis officers

Prosecution and defense teams are expected to make arguments regarding proceedings for the June trial of three officers charged in the killing of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A hearing is on the docket today for the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter (unintentional) while committing a felony and culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk in connection to Floyd's death.

The state trial for Lane, Kueng and Thao is scheduled for June 13, 2022, nearly four months after the three ex-officers were found guilty of violating Floyd's civil rights in a federal trial.

Federal Verdict

Guilty on all counts



Tou Thao:

Count 2: Guilty

Count 3: Guilty



J Alexander Kueng:

Count 2: Guilty

Count 3: Guilty



Thomas Lane:

Count 3: Guilty — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 24, 2022

Each side has several pending motions that will help shape the ground rules for the trial and determine what evidence will be admitted.

In addition, a Hennepin County judge is expected to make hear arguments about whether or not cameras will be allowed in the court room and if the jury will be p sequestered during deliberations to avoid outside influence or possible misinformation.

Per court records and requests it is likely that the jury will be handled in a similar way to the panel that deliberated in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, according to KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse, who's been following the ex-officers' case for nearly two years.

The prosecution has requested live media coverage of the trial while the defense now opposes after previously fighting for cameras in the court. Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin's trial, will oversee today's motions hearing.

In January 2022, Cahill released a memorandum saying that although he previously opposed allowing cameras in the courtroom, following his experience presiding over Chauvin's trial, he feels they can be "helpful in promoting trust and confidence in the judicial process and are sometimes necessary to safeguard both the defendant’s right to a public trial and the public’s right of access to criminal trials."

"I am not, however, a proponent of removing all limits on the use of cameras," his statement continued.

Monday's motions hearing is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Minneapolis.

