Motorcycle passenger that was struck by ambulance dies, GoFundMe setup

BLAINE, Minn. — A Gofundme has been created for the woman who was killed when the motorcycle she was a passenger on was struck by an ambulance.

Laura Egge, who was riding with her husband Jeff Egge, was pronounced dead on July 25 after suffering from brain swelling, according to the page.

Meanwhile, Jeff was scheduled to undergo a mid-calf amputation as he continues his recovery, according to a Caring Bridge entry.

The crash occurred on July 22, when an Allina ambulance was driving northbound on Highway 65 in Anoka County near Blaine with its lights and sirens on. As the vehicle entered the left turn lane for 109th Avenue, the crew's call was canceled.

The staff then received another call for service, reactivated their lights and sirens and tried to make a right turn to go eastbound on 109th Ave.

The ambulance struck a Harley Davidson that was headed northbound, which caused the bike to come into contact with a Honda Odyssey, then slide northeast and hit a Subaru Forester.

