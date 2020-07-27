Motorcycle rider dies in Stearns County crash

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at around 3:50 p.m. in St. Augusta.

ST AUGUSTA, Minn. — A Sauk Rapids man died Friday afternoon at the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 44 in St. Augusta in Stearns County.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3:50 p.m. Michael Brannan, 59, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on County Road 7 when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the motorcycle. Brannan was pronounced dead at the scene.