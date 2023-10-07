x
Motorcyclist dies after crash Friday night in St. Paul

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rice Street and Cook Avenue West.
Credit: KARE

ST PAUL, Minn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday night in St. Paul's North End.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rice Street and Cook Avenue West. Police say they believe the motorcycle rear-ended a van, and they believe speed to be a factor. The driver of the van remained on scene.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

