Motorcyclist dead after pursuit, crash near Bemidji

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the rider was going more than 100 mph fleeing a deputy when he crashed and was fatally injured.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on June 12, 2023.

A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he reportedly tried to flee a deputy near Bemidji late Wednesday.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was on patrol in Bemidji Township just before 11:30 p.m. when he spotted a group of motorcycles turn west on Carr Lake Rd. SW and accelerate at a high rate of speed, quickly exceeding the posted 55 mph speed limit.

A news release says the deputy quickly turned around, activated his lights and sirens, and attempted to make a traffic stop but the riders allegedly fled. Eventually, just one motorcycle was still visible and at the Highway 2 overpass that rider was clocked doing more than 100 mph before the deputy lost sight of it.

A short time later the deputy came upon a crash scene just north of a roundabout at Jefferson Ave. and Division St., and the driver of the motorcycle was located with serious injuries. A medical helicopter was requested but could not respond due to adverse weather conditions. Despite lifesaving measures the rider, identified as 19-year-old Tristan Channing Secor, was pronounced dead at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

The Minnesota State Patrol will handle the continuing investigation into the fatal crash.

