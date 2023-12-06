x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist dead after pursuit, crash near Bemidji

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the rider was going more than 100 mph fleeing a deputy when he crashed and was fatally injured.

More Videos

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on June 12, 2023. 

A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he reportedly tried to flee a deputy near Bemidji late Wednesday. 

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was on patrol in Bemidji Township just before 11:30 p.m. when he spotted a group of motorcycles turn west on Carr Lake Rd. SW and accelerate at a high rate of speed, quickly exceeding the posted 55 mph speed limit.   

A news release says the deputy quickly turned around, activated his lights and sirens, and attempted to make a traffic stop but the riders allegedly fled. Eventually, just one motorcycle was still visible and at the Highway 2 overpass that rider was clocked doing more than 100 mph before the deputy lost sight of it. 

A short time later the deputy came upon a crash scene just north of a roundabout at Jefferson Ave. and Division St., and the driver of the motorcycle was located with serious injuries. A medical helicopter was requested but could not respond due to adverse weather conditions. Despite lifesaving measures the rider, identified as 19-year-old Tristan Channing Secor, was pronounced dead at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. 

The Minnesota State Patrol will handle the continuing investigation into the fatal crash. 

Related Articles

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

Before You Leave, Check This Out