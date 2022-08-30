Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Blaine

Blaine police say a man was driving his motorcycle on the 1700 block of 119th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 when the bike made contact with a vehicle.

BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday night in Blaine.

Blaine police say a man was driving his motorcycle on the 1700 block of 119th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 when the bike made contact with a vehicle.

Police say the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

According to authorities, involved parties remained at the scene, and the investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing.

The name of the victim and his official cause of death has not yet been released.

