Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine.

According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

