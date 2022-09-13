x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine

According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine.

According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

MORE NEWS: Olivia man killed by falling tree branch

MORE NEWS: Former 3M executive reaches plea deal in peeping case

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

A lesson from the past? A New York study breaks down the impact strikes had on patients

Before You Leave, Check This Out