Motorcyclist struck, killed by vehicle driven by teen in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police say the motorcyclist, Ronnie Rowles, was killed after colliding with a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old accompanied by a licensed driver.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night, according to law enforcement.

Brooklyn Park police said officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of County Road 81 and West Broadway Avenue around 3:45 p.m., where they found a motorcyclist deceased. The occupants of the other vehicle involved, a 15-year-old driver accompanied by a licensed motorist, were still on scene when officers arrived.

On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 59-year-old Ronnie Rowles, of Anoka. The ME concluded Rowles died as the result of multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

In their initial investigation, police said they discovered Rowles was traveling north through a green light on County Road 81 when the vehicle, an SUV, struck his motorcycle while attempting to take a left turn onto West Broadway Avenue. Police said the SUV had a flashing yellow light at the time of the crash.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating this case with help from the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff's Department.

