Motorcyclist killed in Coon Rapids crash

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, a man on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in the area of 119th Ave Northwest and Hanson Boulevard Northwest.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A motorcyclist died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, a man on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in the area of 119th Ave Northwest and Hanson Boulevard Northwest. Deputies were called to the crash just after 4 p.m.

Early investigations show the woman driving the vehicle was turning southbound onto Hanson Boulevard from the Lions Coon Creek Park entrance and the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Hanson Boulevard. The woman wasn't injured but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

In a press release, officials said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.