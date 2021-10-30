Motorcyclist seriously hurt after rear-ending State Trooper squad car

Minnesota State Patrol says the trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minnesota State Patrol Trooper is expected to be OK after a motorcyclist rear-ended their squad car Friday night.

State patrol says the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Carver, Minnesota, rear-ended the vehicle while the trooper was responding to a call for service just before 11 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center.

The motorcycle driver was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries, according to state patrol.

The trooper was also taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol has not specified if the trooper was inside or outside their vehicle as the time of the crash, and hasn't said if the squad car was moving or parked.

KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: Multiple firefighters treated following Minneapolis house fire