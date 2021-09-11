x
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Anoka County

Early investigations show the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Viking Blvd when he crashed into a pickup truck that was turning north on Iguana St.
NOWTHEN, Minn. — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck Saturday afternoon in the City of Nowthen.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to Viking Boulevard Northwest and Iguana Street Northwest just before 1:30 p.m. Authorities say early investigations show the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Viking Blvd when he crashed into a pickup truck that was turning north on Iguana St. 

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Investigators say the occupants of the pickup truck, a man and a woman, were not injured.

Officials continue to investigate the crash.

