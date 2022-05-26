Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ham Lake

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of the 14300 block of Lexington Avenue Northeast.

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday evening in Ham Lake.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue Northeast.

Authorities say they believe the man driving the motorcycle was attempting to pass traffic by traveling in the right turn lane "at a high rate of speed" when he collided with another vehicle turning onto Lexington Ave NE. The man was thrown from the motorcycle, and died while being transported to the hospital.

Officials say the people in the other vehicle sustained minor injures. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

