Mound apartment fire displaces up to 75 people

MOUND, Minn. — The Mound Fire Department says up to 75 individuals have been displaced, and two were people injured, after a four-alarm apartment fire on the 4400 block of Wilshire Blvd around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Flames were initially seen from the second and third floor of the building. One individual suffered major burn injuries on the third floor. Another individual suffered from smoke inhalation.

The Mound Fire Department says it was able to quickly extinguish the flames when they arrived on scene. The department says no firefighters were harmed during the incident.

Mound Fire Department says no sprinklers were activated during the fire, and investigators are on scene trying to understand what caused the fire. A resident says it started in the kitchen of one of the units.

Red Cross is also on scene assisting victims.