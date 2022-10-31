'Precautionary' boil water advisory issued for Mounds View

The city said a computer software issue prompted a loss of pressure in Mound View's water system, meaning bacteria could possibly enter the drinking water supply.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — Residents around the city of Mounds View should boil water before drinking or cooking with it to avoid possible contamination, according to an alert from the city.

An advisory issued at 7 a.m. on Oct. 31 said there was a loss of pressure in the city's water system due to a computer software issue. The loss of pressure means contamination could enter the drinking water distribution system, and there's a "slight chance" that the drinking water could contain bacteria.

Residents are asked to boil their water for the next 24 hours, though the city says it expects to resolve the issue within that time period.

If you live in Mounds View, boil water for one minute and let it cool before using it to drink, cook, brush your teeth or make ice. "The City is taking the following steps to correct the problem: Continued testing of the water and monitoring water levels continually," the alert said.

When the water is deemed safe to drink again, the city will share updates via social media, NextDoor and moundsviewmn.org.

Watch more local news: