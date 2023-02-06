Mountain bike 'playground' fills a hole in the metro

"This is just gonna be the progression of mountain biking and single track," said Tracy Paradise, CEO of the One Track Mind Foundation.

VICTORIA, Minn. — There's a brand new option for mountain bike enthusiasts in the metro.

Paradise Playground opened up to the public Friday. It's part of the Monarch Singletrack Trail system in Carver Park Reserve in Victoria.

There are two new jump lines, elevated boardwalks, skinny features, technical climbs, and skills zones.

The Three Rivers Park District partnered with the One Track Mind Foundation to build the track, which is free to use.

"This is a unique feature for the Twin Cities," said Luke Skinner, associate superintendent for Three Rivers Park District. "It's not just simply riding through the woods. But you've got big jumps and drops and features and skill zones where you can try to improve your technique."

"It's just phenomenal," said Mike Samson, who spent hours on the trail on Friday. "You get this buzz going, this energy. You just feel great."

Jeremiah Hunter was one of the few bikers on the trail achieving complete backflips in the air.

"The vibe is really good," he said. "Everybody is hooting and hollering."

The trail is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

