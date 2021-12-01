Movie theaters and restaurant suppliers discuss reopening

Governor Tim Walz's loosened restrictions for indoor operations began on Monday.

WOODBURY, Minn. — The Woodbury 10 Theater is quiet now, but this Friday, the sounds of movies being played on the big screen will echo throughout the theater once again.

Owner Nathan Block is spending his day gearing up to reopen, days after Governor Tim Walz announced loosened restrictions for indoor operations.

"Blowing the dust off, turning on equipment, making sure things are working, ordering enough supplies," Block said.

"It's been very busy," says St. Croix Linen owner, Kelley Dixon.

St. Croix Linen is a commercial linen supplier catering to restaurants, hotels and airlines. Dixon said she had to previously lay off 45 staff members, rehiring nearly 50 percent of those employees with this latest reopening.

"When we heard the governor was reopening restaurants back up 50%, we were calling people back, out delivering to restaurants, getting napkins, bar towels, aprons back to them so they can be ready," Dixon said.

As some movie theaters like Showplace Icon 14 in St. Louis Park are opting to reopen Friday with private screening options, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced a temporary program providing grants up to $150,000, for eligible movie theaters affected by the pandemic.

"We're waiting on that, but if we get that will be a way to help us out," Block said.

While Block says they're following all safety precautions, both business owners say they're ready to get back to business as usual.