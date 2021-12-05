MPCA: 3M failed to manage hazardous waste at Cottage Grove facility

A container of hydrofluoric acid, an extremely toxic chemical compound, was found releasing gases into the air, according to officials.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced Wednesday that 3M improperly stored hazardous waste at its Cottage Grove facility, following a two-year investigation.

The MPCA said the company failed "to properly record, store, inspect, and dispose of hazardous waste at its manufacturing and waste incineration facility in Cottage Grove," according to a news release.

According to the findings, a container of hydrofluoric acid, an extremely toxic chemical compound, was found releasing gases into the air.

Officials say there were 901 containers of the acid, some with bulging barrel lids, being stored throughout the facility.

"3M failed to immediately notify the MPCA of an excessive and abnormal unpermitted emission that may cause air pollution that endangers human health," according to the news release.

Officials say some of the hazardous waste containers were stored beyond their one-year limit.

"As part of the enforcement agreement, 3M completed 15 corrective measures, including improved hazardous waste wastewater prevention methods, updated annual training for employees, and enhanced recordkeeping of hazardous waste at the facility. In addition to corrective actions, 3M paid $80,000 in civil penalties for its violations," according to the MPCA investigation.