MPCA gives final green light to disputed Line 3 oil pipeline

The Minnesota state agency on Monday granted a construction storm water permit, the last regulatory hurdle that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needed to clear.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota regulators have approved the final permit for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota.

The decision gives the company the green light to begin construction on the $2.6 billion project.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) on Monday granted a construction storm water permit, the last regulatory hurdle that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needed to clear. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the independent Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave their final approvals last week.

"This is the culmination of six years of evidence and science-based review of the project," said Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner in a released statement. "Line 3 is poised to provide significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members – bringing 4,200 family-sustaining, mostly local construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and additional tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most."