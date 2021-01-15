MPD asking for public's help locating missing 'endangered' woman

According to police, Roblina Nia Smith, 25, was last seen just before 7 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of 11th Avenue South in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are seeking the public's assistance locating a missing woman, who is considered to be endangered.

According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, Roblina Nia Smith, 25, was last seen just before 7 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of 11th Avenue South in Minneapolis.

Police say Smith is 5-foot-3, 135 pounds with black hair and pigtails. She was wearing black boots, black leggings and a maroon t-shirt. According to the release, she isn't dressed for the weather and is without her medication.

Anyone who sees Smith or has any information about where she is located is asked to call 911.

