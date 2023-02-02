MPD: At least 10 hospitalized due to over-crowding at mosque

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the building was over capacity, and witnesses claimed people were fainting and getting injured.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fire officials in Minneapolis say at least 10 people were hospitalized Thursday night after an event at a south Minneapolis mosque.

Officials say crews responded to multiple emergency calls at the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center off of 13th Avenue and 28th Street just before 7 p.m.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the building was over capacity, and witnesses claimed people were fainting and getting injured.

Emergency responders also said ambulances couldn't get to the building because of deadlocked traffic and crowds. Ultimately, MPD says, fire and ambulance crews had to walk through the crowd to reach patients on foot.

MPD says several people were treated both inside and outside of the mosque and were then transferred to the hospital for evaluation.

The status of those hospitalized is not currently known.

