Minneapolis police: Car stolen with 1-year-old boy in backseat

Investigators said they are working with the BCA to send out an AMBER Alert.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said they're searching for a 1-year-old boy who was in the backseat when a vehicle was stolen Saturday.

In a press release, MPD said a white 2005 Grand Cherokee with Minnesota license plate "CRY 661" was stolen from the 4200 block of Humboldt Avenue North. It happened at 12:17 p.m.

MPD held a press conference at 1:50 p.m. to give details on the situation.

Investigators said the child's name is Da'Merion Ni'Mer White. He is Black and was last seen wearing a red and blue hat, black jacket, camo pants and black boots.

"All resources possible have been assigned to this and the investigators are working with the BCA to get an AMBER Alert out," an MPD spokesperson wrote in the release.

AMBER ALERT: The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 1-year-old Black male who was inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen from 4200 block of Humboldt Avenue North. in Minneapolis. The child’s name is Da’Merion Ni’Mer White. pic.twitter.com/WA0FPfCygb — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) February 6, 2021