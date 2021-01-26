MPD Chief Arradondo requests to be withdrawn from consideration for San Jose chief

Arradondo had been one of six finalists for the position, according to a document on the City of San Jose's website.

MINNEAPOLIS — According to a Minneapolis press release, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has asked that he be "respectfully" withdrawn from consideration for Chief of Police for San Jose, California.

According to a document on the City of San Jose's website, Arradondo had been one of six finalists for the position and will participate in a forum on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder issued this statement Tuesday evening:

"Chief Arradondo was recently notified of being chosen as a final candidate for the City of San Jose, California’s Chief of Police search. While humbled and honored to be considered, Chief Arradondo wishes to thank San Jose city officials, the recruitment firm and mostly the people of San Jose for the kind and gracious invitation to participate in their upcoming process. However as Chief Arradondo indicated upon the information being made public, he remains committed to our city’s public safety and work to enact transformational change here in Minneapolis. Chief Arradondo at this time has respectfully requested to have his name withdrawn from consideration for the San Jose Chief search process.

“He wishes the City of San Jose and the SJPD the best as they select their next Chief of Police.”

It has been an extremely difficult year for Chief Arradondo after the death of George Floyd, riots in Minneapolis and calls to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police reform advocate Michelle Gross says Arradondo has made some impact but hasn't changed the culture of MPD.

"He's been very, very accessible. That said, it's a sad thing, but he really hasn't been able to change the culture in this police department. I think it would be a difficult task for just about anybody," Gross said.

This fall, the mayor and council members are up for re-election – and issues involving MPD could be on the ballot.

Arradondo has been the Minneapolis Police Chief since 2017 following the resignation of Chief Janee Harteau, who resigned in July of 2017 at the request of then Mayor Betsy Hodges. Harteau and the Minneapolis Police Department were scrutinized following the death of Australian woman Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot and killed by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.