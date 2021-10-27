MPD Chief Arradondo speaks out against ballot question 2 to replace MPD

Question 2 would replace MPD in the city charter with a new Department of Public Safety.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time Wednesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo spoke out publicly against ballot question 2, as Minneapolis voters consider whether to replace MPD with a new Department of Public Safety.

As KARE 11 previously reported, a few things could happen immediately if the measure passes and a few others would be up to the city council to decide after November.

The Minneapolis Police Department would be crossed out in the city charter and replaced with a "Department of Public Safety."

That department would be led by a commissioner, nominated by the mayor and appointed by the city council.

The city council would have much more control over the department than it currently does over MPD, such as being able to change police policies. Right now that can only be done by the mayor and police chief.

The ballot question specifies that the Department of Public Safety "could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary." State law still would require "police" to respond to certain calls.

The city council would also have control over how many officers to staff, because the current minimum officer requirement in the charter would be eliminated.

Here is a look at the full text of the ballot question:

Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance; which will not be subject to exclusive mayoral power over its establishment, maintenance, and command; and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?

YES ______

NO ______

Explanatory Note: