Shooting rumors lead to unrest in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A suspect in an earlier Minneapolis homicide case appeared to shoot and kill himself near Nicollet Mall on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Minneapolis PD spokesman John Elder said officers were not involved in any deadly use of force, despite rumors circulating on social media.

Footage from city surveillance cameras was shown to reporters which appeared to show the man taking his own life.

A clip from the surveillance video released by MPD can be viewed here. Viewer discretion is strongly advised, as this video shows graphic content.

Around 8 p.m., Elder said it appeared the man saw officers approaching him in downtown Minneapolis, then turned into a doorway near 8th and Nicollet, where he allegedly placed a gun to his chin and shot himself. Elder said officers then approached, slid the gun away, removed the man's backpack, turned him over and began CPR.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Elder said the surveillance video was quickly released to the media in order to quell rumors. He said MPD was able to release this video from city cameras immediately because officers were not involved in any use of force. Had that been the case, Elder said all video would have been turned over to the BCA.

Police believed the man had been involved in an earlier shooting death inside a parking ramp near North 10th Street and Currie Avenue earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Crowds began gathering near the scene immediately following the shooting. KARE 11 crews witnessed looting at some downtown businesses, as police formed a line of squad cars to try to stop the unrest.

Later Wednesday evening, Governor Tim Walz said on Twitter that he was sending the State Patrol to help restore order in downtown Minneapolis.

"Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The State Patrol is headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace," Walz said in his tweet.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey later thanked the Governor and called for healing in a series of tweets.

The unrest must stop and healing must start. Destruction will not be tolerated. Healing our city will require peace and all of us working together," Frey tweeted. "We need everyone to keep the peace and immediately go home."

