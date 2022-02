According to police, the fatal shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. on the 3600 block of North 4th Street.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after being shot in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

According to police, the fatal shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. on the 3600 block of North 4th Street.

Police have not released additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

