Medical examiner investigating death of unidentified pregnant woman

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, the woman's body was found on Nov. 8.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of an unidentified pregnant woman.

According to a release from the medical examiner, she died around 9 a.m. on Nov. 8. Her body was found on the 3500 block of Hennepin Avenue.

The release said she appears to be caucasian, and was about five feet tall and 125 pounds. Her right earlobe and her umbilicus were pierced, with a hoop earring and a straight, thin rod in the respective piercings. She was also wearing a white metal ring with a white stone on her right hand.

According to the release, she was pregnant at the time of death, likely in her third trimester.

The cause of death is still under investigation.