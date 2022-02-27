MPD investigating fatal stabbing in north Minneapolis

Authorities say a man died after what they're calling a "domestic stabbing" involving the victim and a woman Sunday evening.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say they're investigating after a man was stabbed to death on the city's north side.

Authorities say officers first responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3100 block of Oliver Avenue North Sunday at 5:37 p.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound.

According to police, as the woman was treated at the scene, officers learned of a second stabbing victim, a man, who was reported to be near the 3000 block of Penn Avenue North. Officers reportedly found the man suffering from a life-threatening stab would and provided life-saving aid until paramedics arrived.

According to police, the man and woman were both taken to the hospital in separate ambulances, where the man later died from his injuries.

Police say the man and woman are related, but did not provide insight into the nature of their relationship.

MPD says it is investigating the incident as a domestic stabbing.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name and cause of death in the coming days.

This is the 10th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

HAPPENING NOW: Minneapolis Police investigating an apparent stabbing outside the Family Dollar near Penn & Lowry on the City’s North Side. We’re working to gather more information about the victim(s) involved. Stay with @KARE11 for more details. pic.twitter.com/1cUfWUiu3P — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) February 28, 2022

Watch more local news: