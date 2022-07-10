MPD looking for missing veteran with Alzheimer's

William Dean Jones was reported missing after disappearing from an Open Streets event along Franklin Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is seeking the public's help locating 65-year-old William Dean Jones, who was reported missing Sunday.

Police say Jones went missing during the Open Streets event along Franklin Avenue around 1 p.m.

Authorities have described Jones with the following features:

Native American

6 feet tall

Thin build

Grey shoulder-length hair

Tattoos: Right forearm bears a staff with eagle feathers, along with a bear claw tattoo and the inscription "Billy" on his left forearm

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black-and-white "Make Voting A Tradition" design (color version pictured below), blue jeans, a black belt, and black shoes.

Authorities say Jones — who goes by "Bill" — is a veteran who suffers from Alzheimer's, and specified "The last address he is likely to remember is on the 2400 block of 18th Ave S. William currently lives on the 2400 block of Ogema Place."