MPD officer shot in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis Police Officer is recovering after he was shot in the city's north side Friday night.

The situation began after MPD officers from the 4th precinct tried to stop a Chevy Equinox that was observed in the area of a robbery at 7:58 p.m. near 36th Avenue North and Queens Avenue North, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

The Chevy initially pulled over but then fled the scene.

A little more than an hour later, at 9:12 p.m., an officer driving an unconventional, unmarked car saw the Chevy and began following it.

The officer believed he was trailing the car undetected, said O'Hara, but as he passed the Chevy he was shot at with 14 rounds of automatic gunfire.

The officer, who is a 7-year veteran of the MPD, was shot twice, once in the front and once in the back of his shoulder, according to O'Hara.

He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he is currently in stable condition.

Another pursuit began after the Chevy was spotted by other officers from the 4th precinct and Hennepin County Sheriff's Deputies.

The Chevy then crashed into a parked car and four people, two adult men, one adult woman, and a juvenile male were taken into custody.

One of the adult men was bitten by a police K9 and along with two of the occupants of the Chevy was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the chief.

Speaking to the press at a late-night briefing, O'Hara praised his officers restraint speaking of their "Incredible courage and bravery."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

