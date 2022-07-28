Minneapolis City Council approves Hennepin Avenue redesign plan layout

Construction is expected to begin in 2024, according to city officials.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council approved a layout for a new reconstruction plan for Hennepin Avenue South that will provide wider sidewalks, separated bike lanes and a part-time bus lane.

The project will redesign a 1.4-mile stretch between West Lake Street and Douglas Avenue.

For months, the plan had been the center of much debate as city officials looked to balance the needs of business owners, residents, transit riders and bicyclists.

The redesign will allow for part-time bus lanes to operate for a minimum of six hours a day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., rather than 24/7 bus lanes, which was vetoed by Mayor Jacob Frey back in June.

The resolution goes on to say there could be a transition to 24/7 bus lanes should data support it, however, the earliest that could be implemented is two years following completion of the redesign.

