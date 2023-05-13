Watch: Minneapolis DFL convention descends into chaos

The tension between groups supporting rival candidates grew physical at the Ward 10 event.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis DFL Ward 10 convention descended into chaos as groups supporting rival candidates engaged in pushing and shoving, which led to the session's adjournment.

Video shot at the event shows current City Councilwoman Aisha Chughtai's supporters were on the stage as a group of people backing challenger Nasri Warsame protested.

The video, shot by Wedge LIVE is below:

A group of Warsame-supporters eventually climbed onto the stage and seemingly forced the supporters of Chughtai to vacate.

Convention is over? Council Member Chughtai and supporters were taking the stage for her speech and chaos broke out. Nasri Warsame supporters stormed the stage. — Wedge LIVE!™ (@WedgeLIVE) May 13, 2023

Warsame said one of his staffers was taken to the hospital after the incident.

"My campaign manager has been assaulted by one of the other campaign staff member, and he’s now being transported to hospital by an ambulance," he said on Facebook.

"While we are still gathering all of the details of what transpired today, I am extremely disheartened by reports that a fight broke out at the Ward 10 endorsing convention in Minneapolis," said DFL Chairman Ken Martin, in a release.





This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+