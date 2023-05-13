Watch: Minneapolis DFL convention descends into chaos

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis DFL Ward 10 convention descended into chaos as groups supporting rival candidates engaged in pushing and shoving, which led to the session's adjournment.
Video shot at the event shows current City Councilwoman Aisha Chughtai's supporters were on the stage as a group of people backing challenger Nasri Warsame protested.
The video, shot by Wedge LIVE is below:
A group of Warsame-supporters eventually climbed onto the stage and seemingly forced the supporters of Chughtai to vacate.
Warsame said one of his staffers was taken to the hospital after the incident.
"My campaign manager has been assaulted by one of the other campaign staff member, and he’s now being transported to hospital by an ambulance," he said on Facebook.
"While we are still gathering all of the details of what transpired today, I am extremely disheartened by reports that a fight broke out at the Ward 10 endorsing convention in Minneapolis," said DFL Chairman Ken Martin, in a release.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.